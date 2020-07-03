PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 177 new Coronavirus cases Friday and no additional deaths.
The county-wide total now stands at 3,280 since March 14. There are 3,115 confirmed cases and 165 probable cases.
The positivity rate last week was 5 to 6 percent, but it has now jumped to 10 percent. This means 10 percent of people getting tested for coronavirus are testing positive, where as last week the rate of infection was lower.
The death toll stands at 187, either confirmed or probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.
Out of the new cases, patients are ages 6 months to 99 years old, with the median age of new patients at 29 years old.
Deaths have been in individuals ranging in age from 23-103, the youngest patients being 23 and 42 years of age. The median age of those who have died is 84.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
- CDC Coronavirus Information
- CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
- Allegheny County Health Department Information
