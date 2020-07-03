PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With fireworks complaint calls up nearly 400%, the city of Pittsburgh is using three recent incidents to remind residents about the dangers of fireworks.

The city says it believes fireworks are related to a fire causing at least $50,000 worth of damage to a school, a girl getting burned and a brush fire that broke out in the Hill District.

The rocket’s red glare, bombs bursting in air? Maybe next year… This 4th of July, please play it safe and refrain from DIY fireworks displays. 3 serious fireworks-related incidents and 85 complaints overnight have @PghPublicSafety urging caution.https://t.co/HGPLNx8gzv — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 3, 2020

Thursday night, firefighters spent hours on the scene of a fire at the old Horace Mann School on Shadeland Avenue.

Fireworks Taskforce members warned a group of people shooting off fireworks from the baseball field at the school to stop. Forty minute later, the abandon school’s roof caught on fire.

A firework thrown into the gym at McNaugher School on Maple Street during a dance class left one girl with a minor burn on her foot.

And before that, the city says a large brush fire on Rose Street in the Hill District was put out before it could spread to buildings or cause injuries. It’s believed a firework started that fire.

“State law prohibits the use of fireworks, even those that are legal, within 150 feet of any structure. Fireworks are also prohibited in all parks, any public space, and on private property without consent of the landowner,” the city says.

Overnight, people called in 85 complaints.

“We at Public Safety know this Fourth of July weekend is not the kind Pittsburghers are used to. It’s frustrating that we can’t gather and celebrate with our usual, grand fireworks display that everyone can enjoy,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.

“Many people will be tempted to put on their own displays, but I urge them to refrain and celebrate in other ways in order to stay safe during these challenging times.”

Anyone caught violating fireworks law could face a $100 fine.