PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in riot gear dispersed protesters during a rally for the Black LGBTQ+ community.

On Friday, the group of about 100 people gathered at Freedom Corner before walking toward PPG Paints Area.

Organizers and community leaders in the group reminded everyone to keep their masks on and stay at least an arm’s length apart.

The group later split, with half the group heading back to Freedom Corner. The other half remained in Uptown, and police in riot gear showed up. There we no reports of any violence.

The police told the group to disperse at Washington Place and Bigelow Boulevard.

Protesters chanted “Why are you in riot gear” when police arrived.

according to KDKA's Shelby Cassesse, who also reported one person was placed in handcuffs.

The police declared the protest an unlawful assembly, according to KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse, who also reported one person was placed in handcuffs.

KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse reports protesters began walking away after police gave a “third and final” warning to disperse. The protesters all dispersed around 6:30 p.m.

The protesters were upset when a few cars got through to their group during the protest. All of the cars eventually turned around.

It was a peaceful protest, aside from the tense moment with police in riot gear.

