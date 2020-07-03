NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) — The Fourth of July holiday was extra sweet for former Pittsburgh Pirate Gerrit Cole.

On Friday, Cole announced his wife, Amy, gave birth on Tuesday to their first child.

Caden Gerrit Cole weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

“He’s a good mix of his dad and his mom,” Cole said. “He’s absolutely adorable. He’s got big blue eyes and gosh, I just can’t stop staring at him.”

On Father’s Day, Amy posted a heartfelt message about the couple’s child on Instagram.

“Long before I thought about becoming a mom, I couldn’t help but picture you as a dad and how you’d shine in that role. Seeing the way you bring out genuine smiles from every kid you come across makes my heart swell. I hope our son has your same passion for life, for learning, for choosing growth over staying inside your comfort zone. I hope he wears his heart on his sleeve and loves making his friends and family smile like you do. Whether it’s with your singing voice, piano skills, or your next level, like get-this-guy-on-the-Food-Network-immediately, cooking skills…. I pray our son brings as much joy to the world as you do. I can’t wait to watch you take on this new role as a dad, anyyyyyy day now. Happy Father’s Day, my love,” the post reads.

Gerrit and Amy announced the news back in January.

Gerrit agreed to a $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees in December.

The Pirates traded the pitcher to the Houston Astros in 2018.

Pittsburgh selected Gerrit with the first overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)