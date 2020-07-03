PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Steelers Willie Parker and Max Starks joined KDKA’s Bob Pompeani and Rich Walsh on Friday’s edition of “Living Room Sports.”

Parker retired in 2012 but is still around football.

“I’m transitioning over to coaching,” Parker said. “I coached high school ball for a little bit, but I’m pretty much transitioning over to coaching Pop Warner. My son, he’s 5, so I want to be there for him and coach him up.”

Starks and Parker reminisced about their time with the Steelers and discussed their favorite memories. Starks talked about a game he remembers in Parker’s home state of North Carolina. Starks tore his meniscus in warmups, but the Steelers already submitted the lineup list and he had to dress for the game.

WATCH: More With Willie Parker And Max Starks



“If I’m dressing, I’m starting,” Starks said. “I got to do it for my team, and Willie ran crazy on them.”

Both Starks and Parker discussed how they missed Pittsburgh.

“Peppi’s is my favorite sub shop; I miss Monterey Bay for their seafood,” Starks said.

“I just miss Pittsburgh in general,” Parker added. “I go back there now, and everything is built up so much. I miss the people and I miss the weather; I miss the snow.”

“Living Room Sports” airs every Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KDKA and CBSN Pittsburgh.

