Erie, Pa. (KDKA) — A young girl saved $150 and bought an animal shelter in Erie much-needed supplies.
On Friday, The ANNA Shelter said Allana Baden saved her money to help the shelter.
She bought food, cat litter, toys and other supplies for the animals.
“We would like everyone to help us give a big, special thank you to Allana Baden. This sweet young lady generously saved up her hard earned money of $150.00 and bought the shelter animals a ton of much needed supplies! Megan( the Beagle) was smitten by Allana’s sweet, loving personality and couldn’t wait to play with her new squeak toy,” the shelter posted on Facebook.
