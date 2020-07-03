Comments
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania is holding a massive sale next week.
It is being called the “Goodwill Ultimate Outlet Warehouse Sale.”
Starting at 8:00 a.m. and lasting until 3:00 p.m. at their pop-up store in Monroeville along Old William Penn Highway, several items will be available for purchase.
Deals will include housewares, clothing, electronics, and other accessories.
Furniture will not be part of the sale.
Masks will be required at the sale.
