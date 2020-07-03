JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Local TV, Monroeville, Old William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh News

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania is holding a massive sale next week.

It is being called the “Goodwill Ultimate Outlet Warehouse Sale.”

Starting at 8:00 a.m. and lasting until 3:00 p.m. at their pop-up store in Monroeville along Old William Penn Highway, several items will be available for purchase.

Deals will include housewares, clothing, electronics, and other accessories.

Furniture will not be part of the sale.

Masks will be required at the sale.

Comments