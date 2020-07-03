PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temperatures today will make a run for 90 degrees and the heat will be apparent with uncomfortable dew points.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Along with the high temperatures, it will be a dry day with plenty of sunshine.

On days like today, it’s important to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen if you plan to head outside.

Also, a reminder that if it is too hot for you outside, it’s too hot for your pets!

The Fourth of July holiday will be another day with a high at or near 90 degrees and there will be a small chance for a pop-up shower.

However, several places won’t see a drop of rain until maybe Tuesday or Wednesday.

It looks like there’s a chance temperatures could be in the 90s for eight straight says, starting today.

The hottest days looks to be 93 on Sunday or Monday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.