By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temperatures today will make a run for 90 degrees and the heat will be apparent with uncomfortable dew points.

Along with the high temperatures, it will be a dry day with plenty of sunshine.

On days like today, it’s important to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen if you plan to head outside.

Also, a reminder that if it is too hot for you outside, it’s too hot for your pets!

The Fourth of July holiday will be another day with a high at or near 90 degrees and there will be a small chance for a pop-up shower.

However, several places won’t see a drop of rain until maybe Tuesday or Wednesday.

It looks like there’s a chance temperatures could be in the 90s for eight straight says, starting today.

The hottest days looks to be 93 on Sunday or Monday.

