PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto declared July 2 “Jeffrey M. Meyer Day” in Pittsburgh in honor of the Pittsburgh EMS District Chief.
Meyer has been serving Pittsburgh and its residents for 34 years and has been part of several Pittsburgh EMS initiatives such as the Car Seat Safety Program, organizing EMS week activities, and he has organized all of the Pirates game for all emergency services in western Pennsylvania.
He also serves as a preceptor and mentor for the Center for Emergency Medicine’s training of future medics and also helps with Pittsburgh Public School’s after-school programs.
On April 27, 2016, Meyer was promoted to district chief.
In a ceremony on Thursday, Peduto signed a declaration making July 2, 2020 “Jeffrey M. Meyer Day” in Pittsburgh.
