MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) — A peaceful Black Live Matter protest was held Friday in Mt. Lebanon.

They urged the community to stop being a bystander to racial injustice.

“There are a lot of people here that can easily say it isn’t their problem. So we need to show that it is everyone’s problem,” said Ellie Greenbaum, a student at Mt. Lebanon High School.

Some Mt. Lebanon students were among the proters. They say racial equality is important to their future.

