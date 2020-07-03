JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 667 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday, in addition to 34 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 88,741 since Thursday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,746.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 700,366 patients who have tested negative to date. There are 634 unconfirmed or probable COVID-19 cases.

In nursing homes and personal care homes, there are 17,888 resident COVID-19 cases and 3,323 employee cases, bringing the total number of cases in those facilities to 21,211. In total, 4,583 residents have died from COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Around 6,745 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with the virus.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

