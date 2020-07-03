PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An organizer of a “Trump Boat Parade” in Pittsburgh says she’s expecting thousands of people, though county officials have ordered events with over 25 attendees to be canceled as coronavirus cases surge.

Tricia Cunningham of local mobilization group Team Trump USA is one of the “4th of July Trump Boat Parade & Salute To First Responders” organizers, our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report.

She says as of Thursday evening, about 12,000 people and 283 boats had registered online for the event, though she doesn’t know how many will show up, reports the Post-Gazette.

Everyone has reportedly been asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and stay home if they’e recently traveled outside of the state and feel sick.

According to the Post-Gazette, Cunningham’s group and her co-organizer Women for Trump have been in touch with the U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security and Pittsburgh police to secure permits for the parade to go on as scheduled.

“If there’s one more person than me out there on the river Saturday, we will have accomplished something,” Cunningham of Washington Township told the Post-Gazette.

The Allegheny County Health Department is forcing bars, restaurants and casinos to close, as well as all activities and events with over 25 people to be canceled due to rising coronavirus cases.

The order came Thursday as the Allegheny County Health Department announced 233 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

