ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — An animal shelter in Erie is now taking care of a kitten that was dealing with a horrific injury.

The ANNA Shelter Animal Cruelty Division said the stray kitten was brought in with her collar grown into her neck. The collar had to be removed during emergency surgery, the shelter says.

The kitten is about 7 months old and has black hair. The staff named her Milani and she is now recovering.

“Someone put the collar on her when she was a kitten and then she was either let outside or got loose somehow. So as she grew the collar embedded itself into her neck. Despite the pain and discomfort – this kitten is so loving and sweet! She craves attention and loves people,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/annashelteranimalcruetlydivision/posts/681553186025056