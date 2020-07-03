Comments
LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) – A three-time cancer survivor from Westmoreland County who beat coronavirus after a 75-day hospital stay has sadly died.
KDKA’s Pam Surano talked to 69-year-old Fred Szoch after he walked out UPMC St. Margaret last month and went home to Lower Burrell.
He was placed in a medically induced coma as his body battled coronavirus. He spent 21 days on a ventilator.
Last weekend, he went back to the hospital, and his family learned his cancer had returned.
He passed away on Wednesday.
