LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) – A three-time cancer survivor from Westmoreland County who beat coronavirus after a 75-day hospital stay has sadly died.

KDKA’s Pam Surano talked to 69-year-old Fred Szoch after he walked out UPMC St. Margaret last month and went home to Lower Burrell.

He was placed in a medically induced coma as his body battled coronavirus. He spent 21 days on a ventilator.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Last weekend, he went back to the hospital, and his family learned his cancer had returned.

He passed away on Wednesday.

