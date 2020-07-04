PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 150 new Coronavirus cases Saturday and no additional deaths.

The county-wide total now stands at 3,430 since March 14. There are 3,263 confirmed cases and 167 probable cases.

“Wearing masks, washing your hands and maintaining physical distance from others is absolutely essential to keep our community safe – now more than ever,” the county health department said. “Please limit travel and errands to only those that are necessary and take the appropriate steps to protect those around you. Your vigilance can allow us to keep our businesses open and continue to support the economy.”

Officials report that 408 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with two more patients hospitalized since Friday’s report. In hospitals, 161 people have needed to be admitted to the ICU and 77 patients have required ventilators.

The death toll stands at 187, with 175 confirmed deaths and 12 are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

Out of the new cases, patients are ages 3 years old to 87 years old, with the median age of new patients at 26 years old.

Deaths have been in individuals ranging in age from 23-103, the youngest patients being 23 and 42 years of age. The median age of those who have died is 84.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.