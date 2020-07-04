PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than raising Old Glory?
That’s just what volunteers from the Heinz History Center did on Saturday morning at Point State Park.
Around 9:30 Saturday morning, they raised the flag above the Fort Pitt Block House, the oldest building in Pittsburgh.
“For the last few months, we haven’t been able to fly Old Glory because a non-native tree, a ginkgo tree, has been shredding the stars and stripes,” said Andy Masich, President & CEO of the Heinz History Center. “So it was just taken down today.”
The Heinz History Center did not publicize the event in order to keep from drawing a crowd.
Over the last 20 years, the Heinz History Center has been raising a version of America’s first flag – with 13 stars and 13 stripes.
