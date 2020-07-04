ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – If there’s one word to describe Steelers’ running back James Conner it is “charitable.”
Once again, Conner surprised a family member with a tremendous act of charity.
Welcome HOME Ma! You’ve sacrificed so much and we can’t thank you enough! You’re the reason I go to work day in and day out, to finally give you a place you can call Home. I Love you❤️🏡💪🏽💯🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/c25KyOphAo
— James Conner (@JamesConner_) July 4, 2020
This time, he bought his mom a brand new home.
“Welcome HOME Ma! You’ve sacrificed so much and we can’t thank you enough! You’re the reason I go to work day in and day out, to finally give you a place you can call home,” he said on Twitter and Instagram.
Last month, Conner surprised his dad with a brand new truck.
