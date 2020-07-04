JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Erie, James Conner, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – If there’s one word to describe Steelers’ running back James Conner it is “charitable.”

Once again, Conner surprised a family member with a tremendous act of charity.

This time, he bought his mom a brand new home.

“Welcome HOME Ma! You’ve sacrificed so much and we can’t thank you enough! You’re the reason I go to work day in and day out, to finally give you a place you can call home,” he said on Twitter and Instagram.

Last month, Conner surprised his dad with a brand new truck.

Comments