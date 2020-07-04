PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove says he doesn’t like wearing a mask any more than his teammates but feels it is necessary to help keep everyone “safe.”
Musgrove is making it a point to wear his mask as often as he can while working out with the rest of the Pirates at PNC Park.
Musgrove says he understands wearing a face covering isn’t popular with everyone but stressed he feels it’s important for everyone to do it so the focus can be on winning and not politics.
Musgrove is the odds-on favorite to be the opening day starter when Pittsburgh opens a shortened 60-game season later this month.
