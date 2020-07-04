JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Derek Shelton, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports, Spring Training 2.0

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pirates Manager Derek Shelton said on Saturday that the Pirates have had some positive COVID-19 cases.

“Organizationally we’ve had some positive results,” Shelton said. “That’s as far as I can go”.

Today was the Pirates’ second day of “Spring Training 2.0” at PNC Park.

Comments