Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pirates Manager Derek Shelton said on Saturday that the Pirates have had some positive COVID-19 cases.
“Organizationally we’ve had some positive results,” Shelton said. “That’s as far as I can go”.
Derek Shelton said today the Pirates have had some positive COVID-19 results. He wouldn’t comment any further @RichieWalsh
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) July 4, 2020
Shelton said “Organizationally we’ve had some positive results. That’s as far as I can go”.
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) July 4, 2020
Today was the Pirates’ second day of “Spring Training 2.0” at PNC Park.
You must log in to post a comment.