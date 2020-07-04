Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was shot in the leg in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood on Friday evening.
Pittsburgh Police officers responded to a Shotspotter notification in the 2100 block of Spring street just after 6:00 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and learned that a female victim had been shot in the leg.
The victim told police that she was walking along Spring Street with her boyfriend.
It was then that the victim and her boyfriend heard gunshots and realized she had been shot.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
Police are continuing to investigate.
