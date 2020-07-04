JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be another repeat of yesterday!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Hot, hazy, and humid are the key words for the next 7 days.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We will stay dry with plenty of sunshine so stay hydrated, put on sunscreen, and water your lawns.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

REMINDER: If it’s too hot for you it’s too hot for your pets.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

There’s a very small chance for a stray shower to pop up to our east and along the ridges this afternoon, but many areas won’t see a drop of rain until maybe Wednesday or Thursday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Friday looks to be the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures still in the low 90s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

