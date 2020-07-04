Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be another repeat of yesterday!
Hot, hazy, and humid are the key words for the next 7 days.
We will stay dry with plenty of sunshine so stay hydrated, put on sunscreen, and water your lawns.
REMINDER: If it’s too hot for you it’s too hot for your pets.
There’s a very small chance for a stray shower to pop up to our east and along the ridges this afternoon, but many areas won’t see a drop of rain until maybe Wednesday or Thursday.
Friday looks to be the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures still in the low 90s.
