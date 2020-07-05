PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters spent the overnight hours battling several fires in the area.

One took place along Grove Road in Penn Hills.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that crews got to the scene around 12:15 a.m. and had the blaze under control around an hour later.

During the fire, the front of the building collapsed.

No one was injured.

No cause has been made available at this time.

The Penn Hills Fire Marshal is investigating.

Another blaze took place along at a house on Albert Street in Turtle Creek.

Crews were called to the scene just after midnight.

They battled the blaze for several hours before getting it under control around 2:30 a.m.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that no one was injured.

A fire marshal was on the scene investigating the cause.