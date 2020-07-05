Comments
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle accident on the Ambridge-Aliquippa Bridge.
According to dispatch, the accident occurred around 6:15 p.m.
Heavy police presence on the Ambridge – Aliquippa Bridge. Dispatch confirms an accident happened around 6:15.
The motorcycle in the photos was laying on its side when we arrived. pic.twitter.com/YUpb2NEwNd
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) July 5, 2020
KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse is working to learn more details.
You must log in to post a comment.