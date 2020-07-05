TOLEDO, Oh. (AP/KDKA) — Toledo was a city in mourning this Independence Day.

An officer who was responding to a call in a store parking lot was shot and killed early Saturday morning by an intoxicated man holding a beer, police said.

Toledo Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest just after midnight in the parking lot of a Home Depot, and later pronounced dead at a hospital, Police Chief George Kral said at a news conference.

Witnesses told police the man shot the officer with a handgun and then went into a wooded area. At some point, officers heard a single gunshot coming from the woods, Kral said. The gunman, only described as a 57-year-old white male, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head around 3:15 a.m.

Officer Anthony Dia lost his life shortly after midnight. He was just 26 years old. He leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old child, the chief said.

Officer Dia died in a Toledo hospital.

