NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — An escaped inmate was taken back into custody by New Castle Police after she escaped from Lawrence County Jail.
According to the New Castle Police Department, 30-year-old Brittany Flory escaped the jail through a fenced-in outdoor exercise area. A fellow inmate, Maria Rozzi, allegedly helped Flory’s escape. Police were alerted to Flory’s escape Friday evening.
Around 12:45 a.m. on July 4, New Castle Police tracked Flory down to a New Castle residence on the 800 block of South Jefferson Street where they could see Flory in a second-floor bedroom. The department says officers attempted to use a Taser on Flory, but she dodged officers and dove through the second-floor window.
According to police, Flory injured her wrist and was taken to UPMC Jameson for treatment after being taken into custody. Flory was returned to the Lawrence County Jail where she is facing charges of escape and flight to avoid apprehension.
Her alleged accomplice, Rozzi, is facing a conspiracy to escape charge.
Flory’s previous criminal history mainly consists of a series of drug-related charges.
