Filed Under:Allegheny County Homicide Detectives, Etna, Local News

ETNA (KDKA) — Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found early this morning in Etna.

The 52-year-old victim was found around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, lying in the alley of South Spring Street nearby Maplewood Street. He was unresponsive.

First responders and police responded to the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS and can remain anonymous.

