Comments
ETNA (KDKA) — Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found early this morning in Etna.
The 52-year-old victim was found around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, lying in the alley of South Spring Street nearby Maplewood Street. He was unresponsive.
First responders and police responded to the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS and can remain anonymous.
You must log in to post a comment.