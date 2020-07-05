Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Vanya

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This lovely girl, with the perfectly cute black nose, is Vanya and she is looking for her forever home. Vanya came to Animal Friends with several other cats, when her owner could no longer care for her. She can be a little shy at first, but once she gets to know you, she likes spending her time sitting beside you getting plenty of attention.

To find out more about how to adopt Vanya, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Cameo

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Cameo came to us with a litter of kittens. Her mother did not have milk to feed them.

Cameo is affectionate and loving. She likes to play. Cameo is good with kids and other cats. She loves attention. Other animals do not seem to bother her. She is house trained, spayed and has all her shots.

To find out more about how to adopt Cameo, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24