SOUTH HILLS (KDKA) — The South Hills DUI Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police Troop B released the results of recent a DUI checkpoint along Route 51 in Jefferson Hills Borough.
The checkpoint was set up on July 3 and was monitored through early Saturday morning. They say they stopped 315 vehicles and made nine DUI arrests, two felony drug arrests, six misdemeanor arrests and one PFA violation arrest. They also issued 43 traffic violation citations and gave out 54 warnings.
The South Hills DUI Task Force is made up of officers from the police departments of Clairton, Baldwin Borough, Bethel Park, Brentwood, Homestead, Elizabeth, Jefferson Hills, Munhall, Pleasant Hills, South Park, West Homestead, West Mifflin and Whitehall.
