KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Kiski Township early on Sunday morning.
According to the Kiski Township Police Department, officers stopped a man along State Route 56 just before 1:30 a.m.
During the stop, it was found that 49-year-old Charles King Sr. of Clymer, Pa. was in possession of 150 stamp bags of heroin.
King is being charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with on a suspended license.
He was taken to the Armstrong County Jail where he is waiting for arrignment on those charges.
