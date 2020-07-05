Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in custody following an hours-long standoff with police.
The incident happened at a house along Idlewood Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Police say that the man barricade himself inside the house after a domestic violence incident with a woman.
Police say they unsuccessfully tried several times to make contact with him.
After using gas and a sending a K9 dog in to try and draw the man out of the home, police used technology to locate the man on the third floor of the house.
He was finally taken into custody around 3:00 a.m. after being tased when police say he became combative.
Police say he’s now facing several pending charges.
