PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood on Saturday night.

Pittsburgh Police officers responded to reports of a person having been shot just before 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of Mohler Street at Ferris Court.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim who had been shot and was losing consciousness.

Officers performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived at the scene.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second male who had been shot in the shoulder arrived at an area hospital by private transportation.

He was in stable condition.

The second male told police he was shot on Mohler Street.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating.