WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Family and friends of Don “Dawn” Leo Dawayne Manson have traveled from Florida to West Mifflin looking for answers in the 21-year-old’s disappearance.

Police say, Manson, who is a transgender woman, was last seen in San Francisco but may be in West Mifflin.

“Dawn’s phone pinged here in this area, but there’s no car,” said Lateea Neely, Manson’s mother. “There’s no Dawn.”

She says she last heard from Manson Thursday night via text.

In the texts, Neely says Manson claimed to be suffering from depression and having trouble with a man.

“She can’t take it no more, that this is it, how much she loved me,” Neely said of the text messages from her daughter.

Assisted by the Dignity Act Now Collective, Dawn’s family has gone door-to-door in West Mifflin, handing out fliers and planning a search.

“We’re going to break up and canvas the woods and canvas this whole area until I find my daughter,” Neely said.

More family is expected to be traveling into West Mifflin to help with the search.

Manson’s cousin, Ronnisha Yates, pleaded for Manson’s return.

“You have support,” said Yates, addressing her cousin. “Your family is here. We are going to be here until we bring you home.”

Police say Manson drives a Red Kia Rio with Florida license plate NXQF18.

The family is asking for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“I need my baby back,” Neely said tearfully. “If anybody knows, please bring me my baby.”

Police in West Mifflin are asking anyone with information to call 911 or their local police department.