PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This is now the sixth week of Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the Pittsburgh area since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.
On Sunday, organizers of what is called “Children March Against Racism” made its way through Pittsburgh’s North Side.
The march began at the Northside Partnership Project in Perry South and went down the hill along Charles Street and Brighton Road.
The message was that systemic racism affects children.
Especially when they are treated differently and often punished more harshly in schools.
