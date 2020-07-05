Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Pirates players have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Pirates Manager Derek Shelton, pitcher Blake Cederlind and outfield Socrates Brito have consented to acknowledge they have tested positive for coronavirus.
Yesterday, Shelton told reporters that the organization had “some positive COVID-19 tests.”
