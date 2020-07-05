ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — A man from Pittsburgh is the Armstrong County Jail after an argument with his girlfriend spiraled, according to the Kiski Township Police Department.
Police say on July 4 the man’s girlfriend, 56-year-old Janet Vida, pulled a handgun out of her purse and threatened to kill 52-year-old Patrick Rossi while they were in a moving vehicle along Brownstown Road in Kiski Township. Rossi hit Vida in the eye and jumped from the moving vehicle, police say. The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday night.
Vida is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and recklessly endangering another. Rossi is charged with simple assault and harassment. Both Vida and Rossi are in the Armstrong County Jail awaiting arraignment, according to Kiski Township Police.
