PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban tweeted that he would vote for Kanye West as president of the United States over current incumbent President Donald Trump.

Cuban responded to a tweet from journalist Emily Miller late Saturday evening, asking him whether he would support West’s bid for the presidency.

“If there was Rank Choice voting available and @kanyewest was on the ballot with @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump, I would have
@kanyewest ahead of @realDonaldTrump,” Cuban replied.

This comes after Kanye West said on Twitter yesterday that he was intending to run for the presidency, but it is unclear whether the tweet is a publicity stunt or a legitimate announcement.

