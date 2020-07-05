PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban tweeted that he would vote for Kanye West as president of the United States over current incumbent President Donald Trump.
If there was Rank Choice voting available and @kanyewest was on the ballot with @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump , I would have @kanyewest ahead of @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/y6r0EVdBeB
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 5, 2020
Cuban responded to a tweet from journalist Emily Miller late Saturday evening, asking him whether he would support West’s bid for the presidency.
“If there was Rank Choice voting available and @kanyewest was on the ballot with @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump, I would have
@kanyewest ahead of @realDonaldTrump,” Cuban replied.
This comes after Kanye West said on Twitter yesterday that he was intending to run for the presidency, but it is unclear whether the tweet is a publicity stunt or a legitimate announcement.
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION
— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.