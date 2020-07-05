PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An employee working out of the Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Service Center Warehouse has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the district, they were alerted to the positive test on Sunday.
They also have informed staff that there were reports of a potential exposure to an employee working out of Pittsburgh Fulton.
Both Pittsburgh Fulton and the Service Center Warehouse will be closed on Monday, July 6, and reopen on Tuesday, July 7.
“Today, Sunday, July 5, the District was informed that a District employee working out of the District’s warehouse/service center has tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, there was a potential exposure of an employee working out of Fulton School,” the district said in a communication to staff.
You must log in to post a comment.