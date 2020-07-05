JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve got 2 days down and 6 more to go with high temperatures in the 90’s.

It’s going to be another repeat of yesterday with hot, hazy, and humid conditions.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We will stay dry with plenty of sunshine so stay hydrated, put on sunscreen, and water your lawns.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

REMINDER: If it’s too hot for you it’s too hot for your pets.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The next chance for a shower or stray thunderstorm will be Wednesday afternoon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Friday and Saturday look to be the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

By Saturday, our high temperatures are back in the upper-80s.

