PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve got 2 days down and 6 more to go with high temperatures in the 90’s.

It’s going to be another repeat of yesterday with hot, hazy, and humid conditions.

We will stay dry with plenty of sunshine so stay hydrated, put on sunscreen, and water your lawns.

REMINDER: If it’s too hot for you it’s too hot for your pets.

The next chance for a shower or stray thunderstorm will be Wednesday afternoon.

Friday and Saturday look to be the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

By Saturday, our high temperatures are back in the upper-80s.

