PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A Shop ‘n Save location in Penn Hills is shutting down until further notice after a fourth employee tested positive for Coronavirus.
The fourth employee has not worked since June 29, according to management. Three other employees tested positive for the virus earlier this week. Those three employees had not worked since June 25 and June 27.
“With each confirmed case, we have worked diligently to clean and disinfect our entire store,” Hartley Family Shop ‘n Save Stores said in a Facebook post. “Out of an abundance of caution, we made the decision to close the Penn Hills location until further notice to help mitigate further spread, conduct cleaning processes and evaluate employee contact tracing.”
Customers are advised to go to the Holiday Park Shop ‘n Save location while the Penn Hills location is temporarily closed.
