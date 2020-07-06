Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Attorneys for accused Tree of Life Synagogue gunman Robert Bowers say the coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on building their case.
Bowers’ lawyers say the pandemic has “completely turned the work of the defense team upside down.”
His defense team says the pandemic is why they still have not decided if they intend to raise mental health issues during the trial.
The defense and prosecution have a phone conference planned next month.
Bowers is accused of killing 11 people and injuring many more at the synagogue in Squirrel Hill in October of 2018.
