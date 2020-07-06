PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday marked one month since Allegheny County entered the ‘green’ phase of reopening amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Things haven’t gone exactly the way officials have hoped, including more businesses reporting positive cases of COVID-19.

Positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported at common places people are often seen at, such as grocery stores.

Two grocery stores have announced employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

A local restaurant has also closed temporarily due to Coronavirus.

Caliente Pizza and Drafthouse’s Mt. Lebanon location shut its doors on Sunday after an employee tested positive.

In a social media post, they said they won’t be reopening until all of their employees are tested and the restaurant is cleaned and sanitized.

The Shop ‘n Save in Penn Hills announced its closure until further notice after a fourth employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

They said that employee hasn’t worked since June 29th. The other three workers tested positive last week.

Giant Eagle’s location in McIntyre Square in McCandless also had an employee who tested positive for the virus.

The company confirmed that information on Saturday.

Numerous employees at various Giant Eagle locations have tested positive since the pandemic began.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: