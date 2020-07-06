CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Health Department Says Statewide Cases Now Top 90,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Six employees in the Allegheny County court system have tested positive for coronavirus.

Two of the employees are in the Allegheny County Courthouse, which will remain open as trials continue.

The rest of the employees work in different buildings.

The earliest test dates back to June 25, and the most recent one was July 5. One of the employees was working from home.

There was also an additional positive test in May when the courts were closed.

A district court administrator says they’re also aware of two attorneys who work in the courthouse and have tested positive.

Magistrate Anthony DeLuca’s office in Penn Hills is closed to the public for two weeks after someone connected to the office tested positive for coronavirus.

Cases will either be postponed or rescheduled. Payments are still accepted online.

