PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three members of the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office have tested positive for coronavirus.
BREAKING: Three members of the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office have tested positive for Covid19. @KDKA Live reports coming up. pic.twitter.com/3w6ZGsWrFU
— Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) July 6, 2020
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says on Facebook that “the business of dealing with that criminal activity in our office” means they’ve been in close contact with the public.
“Unfortunately, three of our members have contracted the virus and as we have consistently done since the start of this pandemic, we will review the safety measures that have been implemented to determine where improvements need to be made,” the Facebook post reads.
This comes as the Allegheny County court system reported six cases of coronavirus Monday.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
- CDC Coronavirus Information
- CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
- Allegheny County Health Department Information
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.