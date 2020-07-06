PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 218 new Coronavirus cases Monday and one additional death.

The county-wide total now stands at 3,775 since March 14. There are 3,595 confirmed cases and 180 probable cases.

Officials report that 416 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with four more patients hospitalized since Sunday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 162 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 77 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The Health Department says in the newest cases, patient ages range from 9-months to 95-years-old with the median age being 31. Results are from tests that span June 24 through July 5. The positive rate remains above 10% for the month.

The death toll stands at 188, with 176 confirmed deaths and 12 are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

Deaths have been in individuals ranging in age from 23-103, the youngest patients being 23 and 42 years of age. The median age of those who have died is 84.

Of all the cases, health officials say 432 of them are in healthcare workers, which reflects 11% of the COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County.

The Health Department says 52% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 48% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 38%. The 50-64 and 65 and older age groups each of 20% of COVID-19 cases.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 31 (1%)

05-12 – 48 (1%)

13-18 – 91 (2%)

19-24 – 649 (17%)

25-49 – 1,446 (38%)

50-64 – 745 (20%)

65 + — 765 (20%)

Health officials say 65,414 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

