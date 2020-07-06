Comments
MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) — An employee from Caliente Pizza’s Mt. Lebanon location has tested positive for Coronavirus.
The pizza chain announced the news in a Facebook post.
Caliente Pizza says they have notified the Allegheny County Health Department, and with the Department’s guidance, they have closed the Mt. Lebanon location and will not reopen until all of its team members have been tested.
While the restaurant id closed, it will be professionally cleaned and sterilized.
The chain’s locations in Bloomfield, Aspinwall, Hampton, and Monroeville have not been affected and will remain open.
