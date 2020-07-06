CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gardening guru Doug Oster is making Garlic Scape Pesto with the garlic from his garden!

Garlic Scape Pesto

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

  • 20 fresh garlic scapes
  • 2 cups Campo de Montalban or Idiazabal or aged Manchego, cubed
  • 1 1/2 cups hazelnuts
  • 1/2 cup good extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup water or good white wine, optional
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 pound pasta (we prefer linguini)

*Drizzle of olive oil to finish

Instructions:

Add scapes, cheese and nuts to a food processor and begin to process while adding the safflower oil and wine a little at a time until you have reached desired thickness. Pesto can be served in a variety of consistencies, from very thick to rather thin, depending on preference.

Blend until paste-like, thinning if needed with water or wine then season to taste with salt and pepper and mix well.

Bring water to boil in a large pot, add pasta and cook until al dente.

Add pesto to the pasta and finish with a drizzle of good extra-virgin olive oil.

