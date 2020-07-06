Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gardening guru Doug Oster is making Garlic Scape Pesto with the garlic from his garden!
Garlic Scape Pesto
Ingredients:
- 20 fresh garlic scapes
- 2 cups Campo de Montalban or Idiazabal or aged Manchego, cubed
- 1 1/2 cups hazelnuts
- 1/2 cup good extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 cup water or good white wine, optional
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 pound pasta (we prefer linguini)
*Drizzle of olive oil to finish
Instructions:
Add scapes, cheese and nuts to a food processor and begin to process while adding the safflower oil and wine a little at a time until you have reached desired thickness. Pesto can be served in a variety of consistencies, from very thick to rather thin, depending on preference.
Blend until paste-like, thinning if needed with water or wine then season to taste with salt and pepper and mix well.
Bring water to boil in a large pot, add pasta and cook until al dente.
Add pesto to the pasta and finish with a drizzle of good extra-virgin olive oil.
