PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The co-founder of Pittsburgh’s first billion-dollar startup says immigration policies from the Trump administration could force him to move jobs to Canada.

Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn took to Twitter on Monday to voice his concerns.

“I’m proud that @duolingo, the most valuable startup in PA, is seen as an inspiration for Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, if the US policies against (extremely qualified) immigration continue, we’ll be forced to move jobs (and inspiration) to Toronto,” the CEO said on Twitter.

In his tweet, Luis tagged Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey, along with Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

I'm proud that @duolingo, the most valuable startup in PA, is seen as an inspiration for Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, if the US policies against (extremely qualified) immigration continue, we'll be forced to move jobs (and inspiration) to Toronto @SenToomey @SenBobCasey @billpeduto — Luis von Ahn (@LuisvonAhn) July 6, 2020

Peduto responded on Twitter, saying, “Duolingo isn’t alone. Pittsburgh’s economy depends on attracting brightest minds from around the world. That’s why corporate leaders, universities, Mayors, hospitals, foundations & non-profits are united in protecting the rights of immigrants and visas required to make PGH home.”