WATCH: Fire In Upper Lawerenceville
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Upper Lawrenceville.
On Monday, crews were called to Wickliff Street and McCandless Avenue.
There is heavy smoke damage and fire damage to the building. The fire is under control.
Pittsburgh: Residential structure fire – McCandless Ave @ Wickliff St; The 2nd alarm has been transmitted.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 6, 2020
There are unknown injuries at this time. The call came in at approximately 5:20 p.m.
