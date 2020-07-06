CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Health Department Says Statewide Cases Now Top 90,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, Lawrenceville, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Upper Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Upper Lawrenceville.

On Monday, crews were called to Wickliff Street and McCandless Avenue.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

(PHOTO CREDIT: KELLY KAZOR)

There is heavy smoke damage and fire damage to the building. The fire is under control.

There are unknown injuries at this time. The call came in at approximately 5:20 p.m.

WATCH: Fire In Upper Lawerenceville

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments