BERLIN, Pa. (AP) — An off-road vehicle accident claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl in western Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.
State police in Somerset County said the girl, whose name wasn’t released, was operating a utility terrain vehicle on a gravel road near Berlin shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The vehicle, also called a side-by-side or recreational off-highway vehicle, went out of control on a curve and overturned onto the girl, killing her, police said. A 55-year-old male passenger was also injured, but there was no information about the extent of injuries or his condition Monday.
