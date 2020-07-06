PITTSBURGH (CBS Local) — The J.M. Smucker Company is voluntarily recalling one lot of Natural Balance canned cat food due to potential deadly health concerns.

The company said it received reports of pets having adverse reactions to 5.5 ounces cans of Natural Balance Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Paté Formula.

The concerns are likely due to elevated levels of choline chloride, the company said.

The J. M. Smucker Company Issues Voluntary Recall of One Lot of Natural Balance® Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Paté Formula Canned Cat Food https://t.co/r5gZKScz64 pic.twitter.com/5OWLWSgsrb — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) July 6, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said cats ingesting the product could suffer nausea with excessive salivation, constricted pupils and poor vision, diarrhea or vomiting, or more severe symptoms like difficulty walking, muscle shaking, tremors, irregular heartbeat, difficulty breathing and possible cardiac or respiratory failure sometimes leading to death.

Pet owners who notice any of these symptoms should call their cat’s veterinarian right away, and throw out the potentially deadly cat food.

The affected products include the following information on the bottom of the cans:

Product Name: Natural Balance® Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Paté Formula canned cat food

5.5 oz can

Retail UPC Code: 2363353227

Lot Code: 9217803

Best If Used By Date: 08 04 2021

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA’s website here.

The product is commonly sold in pet specialty stores and online throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The company said no other Natural Balance products are included in the recall.